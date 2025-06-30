Boating resumes on Delhi’s Purana Qila Lake

Boating on the Pura Qila Lake resumed after almost a nine-year hiatus on Monday, giving visitors a picturesque view of the Mughal-era fort from multiple angles along the course of the lake. Officials said the boating has been resumed on a trial basis and it will be formally inaugurated on September 1. Visitors enjoy 20-minute boat rides. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

An official with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that for the boating activity, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Sabhyata Foundation.

“Currently, we are running a two-month-long commercial trial. It is mainly for feedback; in a few days, we will also ask customers to fill out a feedback form,” said Rishikesh Chaudary, proprietor of the Delhi branch of Rishikesh Infra, which is handling the boating operations on the lake for Sabhyata Foundation.

Boating at the Purana Qila lake is a popular activity, and it has also been featured in several Hindi movies. The lake forms part of the moat that once surrounded the Purana Qila, which would get water from Yamuna. As a recreational activity, boating in the lake was started by the Delhi tourism department in 1991. In 2007, the lake was transferred to the ASI, and an agreement was signed with the tourism department to share boating revenue. In 2016, the lake dried up. Although the lake was later restored, boating remained suspended.

Officials said that on the first day of the trial, 73 visitors—most of them chanced upon it while visiting the fort and zoo—took the 20-minute boat rides. They said the service will run all days of the week from morning to evening. They said two-seater and four-seater pedal boats, priced at ₹250 and ₹500, respectively, were currently operational, and that they plan to introduce motorised boats piloted by staff members for larger groups.

Officials said various measures have been taken to ensure visitor safety. “No one will be allowed on the boats without wearing a life jacket, which is also available for infants,” said Chaudary, adding the entire staff has been trained for rescue operations.

According to the approval letter given by the ASI to the Sabhyata Foundation, all boats must be equipped with life jackets, life buoys, fire extinguishers, and first-aid kits. “The boats will be equipped with first-aid kits in a few days. Fire extinguishers and life buoys will only be added to the motor boats, as the paddle boats do not catch on fire,” Chaudary said, adding that the staff on site was a women-only team.

Visitors, meanwhile, were elated with the boating experience.

Twenty-nine-year Lakshay Bharadwaj said: “It was a calming experience... It is good in this weather.”

A student, who did not want to be named, said that she enjoyed the experience and would definitely revisit. “The safety is good, but they should have someone in the middle of the lake to help people for whom this is a new experience.”

The only complaint from visitors was of the 20-minute duration. “The duration should be longer, at least 40 minutes, so that you get to properly experience the environment,” said 19-year-old Aman Thakur, adding that a rescue boat should also be introduced.