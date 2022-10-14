Home / Cities / Delhi News / Bomb scare on Moscow-Delhi flight, probe underway

Bomb scare on Moscow-Delhi flight, probe underway

delhi news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:41 PM IST

New Delhi An Aeroflot flight plying between Moscow and Delhi made an emergency landing in the national capital on Friday morning, hours after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport received an email warning of a bomb on bound the plane

Bomb scare on Moscow-Delhi flight, probe underway
Bomb scare on Moscow-Delhi flight, probe underway
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi An Aeroflot flight plying between Moscow and Delhi made an emergency landing in the national capital on Friday morning, hours after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport received an email warning of a bomb on bound the plane.

Flight SU-232 with 402 people on board -- 386 passengers and 16 crew members -- landed in Delhi at around 3:20 am, and passengers were immediately deplaned and the flight was isolated, officials aware of the matter said.

However, officials said no suspicious item or bomb was discovered on the flight, with the luggage of each passenger also thoroughly inspected by security agencies at the airport. An IGI official said the bomb threat email was declared a hoax on Friday evening after security agencies were satisfied that no dangerous item was at the airport.

Officials said the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) received the email at around 11 pm on Thursday, warning about a possible bomb on an Aeroflot Delhi-bound flight. Within minutes, the Delhi Police and other security agencies were asked look into the incident and take action as soon as the flight landed.

“All the passengers were de-boarded after proper checking and frisking and their luggage was checked too. Further, the aircraft was also thoroughly checked and no suspicious item was found,” DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said, adding that further investigations were ongoing.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said security agencies were already ready when the flight landed.

“The AOCC conveyed the information that a bomb was placed on the flight. It was immediately emptied out and inspected upon landing, but nothing has been found yet,” said an official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out