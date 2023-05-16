Delhi school receives bomb threat, police call it ‘hoax’; 4th incident this year

In a major scare, a school in Pushp Vihar locality of Saket area in south Delhi received an email regarding a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, police said.

Similar incidents have been reported from the national Capital this year on April 12, 26 and May 11 respectively. (File Image)

The threat, which came via an email, was a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during the search operation of the school, police said.

Chandan Choudhary, deputy commissioner of police (south), said that an email was received on Tuesday morning at 6:33am at Amrita School, Saket regarding a bomb threat.

“A thorough checking of the school was done by the bomb disposal squad, but nothing could be found. No large-scale evacuation efforts were needed in the incident as the school was yet to open. The search operation has been completed and nothing ‘suspicious’ was found inside the school campus. The threat was a hoax,” she said.

She further said that the police are investigating the matter and the identity of the sender of the email is yet to be found.

“This is a very serious matter as it relates to children. Prima facie, it appears to be a mischief by some anti-social elements. Experts of our cyber team and other officials are looking into it,” the DCP added.

When contacted, an official of the school said that the threat e-mail was sent to the school’s official e-mail ID.

“We immediately informed the police about the e-mail. However, the children reached school on time. But they were sent back to their homes either with their parents or by the school buses,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Similar incidents have been reported from the national Capital this year so far.

The Delhi Public School (DPS) located in south-east Delhi’s Mathura Road reported two such incidents on April 26 and May 11 prompting the authorities to evacuate the students.

On April 12, another south Delhi school, The Indian School, in Sadiq Nagar also received a threat e-mail which turned out to be a hoax.

When contacted, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that such calls or e-mails are generally made by mischievous elements.

“But we take every such call very seriously and put our best efforts to ensure the safety of the children. We are also trying to locate the internet protocol (IP) addresses from where these e-mails were sent,” she said.

