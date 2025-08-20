Bomb threats to over 50 Delhi schools today, second such incident this week

Over 50 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mails on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported citing police. While one of the schools is in Malviya Nagar, the other is in the Najafgarh. Bomb threats were received to two Delhi schools on Wednesday.(Hindustan Times)

The development comes days after similar threats were received by 32 schools in the city triggering evacuations and large-scale security checks.

On Monday, 32 schools received bomb threats in the city, following which parents rushed to pick their children up from the institutions. Among institurions that received these threats were – Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka.

“All students and staff have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Search operations are underway,” a Delhi Police officer had said.

It was later revealed that the sender of the threat mails was “The Terrorizers 111 Group,” and a demand of $5,000 in cryptocurrency was also made along with the threats. The e-mails threatened to have hacked the IT systems at schools and planted “pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices” in the buildings.

Cases of hoax bomb threats to schools are not new in the national capital. In May last year, nearly 300 schools received bomb threat e-mails which later turned out to be hoax.