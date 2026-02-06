Budget estimate, plans for hike in revenue on MCD’s agenda

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday continued deliberations on the budget estimates for the coming financial year and the revised estimates for the previous financial year 2025-26 during a House meeting, with 28 councillors offering suggestions and the opposition criticising the proposals as inadequate. MCD has proposed a budget of ₹16,697.56-crore which includes theme parks, multilevel parking facilities and a dedicated air pollution action plan.

During the meeting, councillors suggested measures to increase the corporation’s revenue, including cracking down on and licensing illegal parking, constructing sports complexes in MCD-run schools under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, and conducting a survey of unipoles. Other proposals included better utilisation of green waste to control pollution, setting up rest houses for female employees in each MCD ward, and equipping every ward with earthmover and super sucker machines.

It includes setting up one dog shelter in each of the 12 zones at a cost of ₹10 crore, and increasing the councillors' funds from ₹1.55 crore to ₹2 crore, said officials.

Officials added that under to the revised estimates for the financial year 2025-2026, the revenue has been pegged at ₹15,679.72 crore, with expenditure at ₹16,305.19 crore, and a deficit of ₹625.47 crore.

Councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the budget, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to make concrete provisions for key civic sectors such as sanitation, health, education, salaries and pensions, and basic amenities. “The BJP’s budget is merely on paper and cosmetic in nature, as there were several essential heads under which provisions should have been made, but no allocations were provided. It is neither for the cleanliness of the city, nor for appointing new gardeners in parks, and it also makes no mention of constructing new roads, filling potholes, or building new drains,” said Ankush Narang, Leader of Opposition in the MCD.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said discussions on the budget will continue on Friday and urged councillors to actively participate. “I hope all members will participate in the budget discussion and share their suggestions. We are committed to making Delhi clean, green, and beautiful. The MCD’s budget will accelerate Delhi’s development and meet the aspirations of its citizens,” he said.