Building collapses in old Delhi’s Chandni Mahal; 2 killed, 4 hurt

Two members of a family were killed and four others injured after the roof of their double-storey house collapsed on them in the Chandni Mahal area of Central Delhi early Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at a house in Chandni Mahal’s Chitli Qabar bazaar at 4.45am on Tuesday. “After receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot and found six people trapped under the debris. The fire brigade was informed, following which the team reached the spot. They were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where the doctors declared Rukhsar (30) and her son Aaliyan (3) dead on arrival. Rukhsar’s other four children--Abdul Rehman (5), Subhan (1), Junaid and Judera (twins born seven days ago)--are out of danger now. They are under observation at the hospital. Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated,” deputy commissioner of police (central Delhi) Shweta Chauhan said, adding police registered a case under sections 304A/ 336/337 of the Indian Penal Code at Chandni Mahal police station and started an investigation.

She added that Rukhsar came to her father Mohammad Afzaal’s house with her five children 10 days ago. “The incident took place when they were sleeping,” she said.

Afzaal, Rukhsar’s father said his daughter came home to deliver the twins. “I called my daughter from her in-laws’ place in Jaipur. She gave birth to twins a few days ago. She was sleeping with all her five children. Suddenly, the roof collapsed and all of them got trapped under the debris,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that despite repeated requests, neither the landlady (who reportedly lives in Noida) nor the caretaker of this building, which authorities said is 100 years old, agreed to repair it. This building and the one next to it (reportedly owned by the same person) contain 14 houses in total, locals said.

Afzaal too alleged that all their requests to repair the building fell on deaf ears of the caretaker and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) authorities.

When HT visited the caretaker’s house, it was locked from outside and the phone number given by the tenants was “unreachable”. A shopkeeper on the ground floor of the building, however, said that caretaker has no role other than collecting the rent on behalf of the owner.

When contacted, an MCD spokesperson said they received information about the collapse around 8am on Tuesday. “Immediately, the junior engineer concerned and other staff members reached at site and found that the roof was supported by wooden beams, which were severely damaged by termite, leading to the roof collapsing on the occupants. We have deployed staff to remove the debris,” a statement released by MCD said.

The MCD’s statement added that the building was constructed approximately 100 years ago. “It is apparent that the inside portions of the building are dilapidated and repair is to be carried out by the owner or occupant. MCD has no role to play in the matter. Besides, we have not received any complaint from any source regarding the dilapidated condition of the property,” the statement said.