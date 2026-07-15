Bumper-to-bumper traffic hits Delhi as VIP movement halts movement

Massive traffic chaos gripped several parts of central and south Delhi on Wednesday morning as vehicular movement was halted at multiple locations to facilitate a VIP movement, triggering bumper-to-bumper traffic snarls on many arterial routes and intersections.

The traffic restrictions from central Delhi to Badarpur border in south Delhi for the VIP route began around 8.30am and continued till 1.30pm, (Representational) (Arvind Yadav/ HT PHoto)

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The traffic restrictions from central Delhi to Badarpur border in south Delhi for the VIP route began around 8.30am and continued till 1.30pm, during which vehicular movement was completely halted for some minutes at different intervals to ensure a free and safe passage to the important dignitaries, at least three traffic police officials said, asking not to be named.

Even as the VIP movement was scheduled at least two days in advance, the Delhi Traffic Police issued no advisory through their social media handles regarding the planned diversions and restrictions. As a result, tens of thousands of commuters, especially officer goers, faced a harrowing time as they remained standstill for several minutes on the roads. Many people claimed that they reached their offices and other destinations late due to the traffic chaos.

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{{^usCountry}} As the VIP movement passed through India Gate and Mathura Road, the roads connecting the scheduled routes and the alternate routes such as the Ring Road, Vikas Marg, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Barapullah flyover, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shahjahan Road, and the Outer Ring Road, CV Raman Marg, Kalindi Kunj Road, and Okhla Estate Road witnessed massive traffic congestion since morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the VIP movement passed through India Gate and Mathura Road, the roads connecting the scheduled routes and the alternate routes such as the Ring Road, Vikas Marg, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Barapullah flyover, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shahjahan Road, and the Outer Ring Road, CV Raman Marg, Kalindi Kunj Road, and Okhla Estate Road witnessed massive traffic congestion since morning. {{/usCountry}}

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The most affected among them was the Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan towards Ashram Chowk, which is a crucial route for people travelling towards south Delhi localities such as AIIMS, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Okhla, Jamia Nagar and Badarpur. Commuters said that they spend nearly an hour on the route since the vehicles were either standing standstill or moving at a snail’s pace.

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“This route usually remains heavy with traffic everyday during morning and evening peak hours. But today’s situation was completely chaotic as vehicles were taking 15-20 minutes to cover a 100 meter distance. The traffic was insane and we hardly saw any traffic personnel on the route to clear the traffic jam. Many of them were present at Ashram Chowk to facilitate the VIP movement,” said Mohammad Shahrukh, who was travelling to his residence in Neb Sarai from east Delhi.

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Many commuters used social media platforms to lament about the traffic nightmare and seek attention of the Delhi Traffic Police to clear the traffic snarls. Some even shared photographs and screenshots of navigation map, showing the traffic congestion.

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“There has been a traffic jam near Eco Park for the past two hours, and no traffic police are present. An emergency vehicle, such as an ambulance, stops it (sic),” an “X” user named Nitin Verma posted.

Another commuter posted on “X”, “Since 8:30 am traffics at madanpur khadar near Indian oil depot is chocked. People who are standing since 8:30 am not able to moved even a single step. Called traffic police helpline got assurance from constable Bhagwatiji, waiting for help. Pls support the public.”

A traffic police officer said that the movement of the VIP started around 10.30 am but as per their protocol traffic arrangements were put in place since 8.30am. The officer said that the major chaos happened when the dignitaries were returning from Badarpur after visiting a health facility as traffic on roads connecting the Mathura Road was stopped for nearly 20 minutes following a message that the dignitaries had left the venue.

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“However, the VIPs left a few minutes after the announcement on the wireless sets. As a result, we had to block the traffic for nearly 20 minutes and the restrictions led to tailbacks stretching for kilometres. The congestion quickly spillied over to adjoining roads such as the Ring Road, affecting traffic in several parts of central and south Delhi,” the traffic officer said, asking not to be named.

Officials said that vehicular movement on the affected routes were restored after the VIP route was declared over. However, the clearing of traffic on the roads continued till late afternoon.