Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Business, science, commerce postgrads in Delhi Police’s 2025 constables’ batch

ByJignasa Sinha
May 21, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Of the batch, 1,943 are graduates and 296 are postgraduates, including 71 with MSc degrees, 24 with MCom degrees, and eight with MBAs.

As 2,780 new constables, including 1,240 women, passed out from the Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan on Tuesday, official data revealed that nearly 300 of them hold postgraduate degrees—a remarkable statistic for a post that requires only a 10+2 qualification.

The constables underwent extensive training in constitutional studies, criminal law, criminology, forensic science, and cybercrime. (PTI)
The constables underwent extensive training in constitutional studies, criminal law, criminology, forensic science, and cybercrime. (PTI)

Of the batch, 1,943 are graduates and 296 are postgraduates, including 71 with MSc degrees, 24 with MCom degrees, and eight with MBAs. The recruits also include 24 engineers and three law graduates, highlighting the diverse academic background of the new force.

The constables underwent extensive training in constitutional studies, criminal law, criminology, forensic science, and cybercrime. They also received hands-on training in Delhi Police’s IT platforms, such as CCTNS, ICJMS, and ICMS, along with commando tactics, unarmed combat, and disaster management.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the curriculum was designed to prepare constables for modern policing challenges. “A particular importance was given to familiarization with the newly enacted criminal laws,” the spokesperson added.

Special sessions were also held in collaboration with the NDRF and NGOs to enhance soft skills and sensitivity. A workshop on psychological resilience, stress, and anger management was conducted just two days before the passing-out parade.

On Tuesday, Special Commissioner of Police (HR Division) Nuzhat Hassan addressed the batch at the ceremonial parade. A total of 36 contingents of new recruits marched on the occasion.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Business, science, commerce postgrads in Delhi Police’s 2025 constables’ batch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On