Business, science, commerce postgrads in Delhi Police’s 2025 constables’ batch

As 2,780 new constables, including 1,240 women, passed out from the Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan on Tuesday, official data revealed that nearly 300 of them hold postgraduate degrees—a remarkable statistic for a post that requires only a 10+2 qualification. The constables underwent extensive training in constitutional studies, criminal law, criminology, forensic science, and cybercrime. (PTI)

Of the batch, 1,943 are graduates and 296 are postgraduates, including 71 with MSc degrees, 24 with MCom degrees, and eight with MBAs. The recruits also include 24 engineers and three law graduates, highlighting the diverse academic background of the new force.

The constables underwent extensive training in constitutional studies, criminal law, criminology, forensic science, and cybercrime. They also received hands-on training in Delhi Police’s IT platforms, such as CCTNS, ICJMS, and ICMS, along with commando tactics, unarmed combat, and disaster management.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the curriculum was designed to prepare constables for modern policing challenges. “A particular importance was given to familiarization with the newly enacted criminal laws,” the spokesperson added.

Special sessions were also held in collaboration with the NDRF and NGOs to enhance soft skills and sensitivity. A workshop on psychological resilience, stress, and anger management was conducted just two days before the passing-out parade.

On Tuesday, Special Commissioner of Police (HR Division) Nuzhat Hassan addressed the batch at the ceremonial parade. A total of 36 contingents of new recruits marched on the occasion.