Businessman robbed at gunpoint in west Delhi

Two unidentified bike-borne men robbed a 35-year-old businessman of his gold chain and bracelet worth around ₹5 lakh at gunpoint near Mayapuri flyover in west Delhi, where he was waiting with his three friends for a crane to lift the luxury Porsche car of one of friends the front tyres of which were punctured in the early hours of Monday, police said on Wednesday.

A case of robbery was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station, and multiple teams of the city police are working on it to identify and nab the robbers. The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the businessman, Abhishek Jain, who is into garment wholesale business, a police officer aware of the case said, asking not to be named.

A resident of Paschim Vihar, Jain in his complaint told the police that around 2 am on Monday, while he was returning home with his family in his Innova car from his sister’s resident in Chhatarpur in south Delhi, his friend Abhishek Rana telephonically informed him that the front tyres of his Porsche car near the Mayapuri flyover. Jain reached there to help Rana and sent his family members home in the Innova car.

Through the internet, Jain obtained the contact number of a crane service provider and contacted it for sending a crane. Around the same time, two other common friends arrived in an Audi car. While the four were waiting for the crane, two men wearing helmets and riding a white TVS Apache motorcycle came from Dhaula Kuan side and asked for directions to reach Indirapuram (in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh), Jain told the police in his complaint.

“The bike-borne men left after Jain guided them about the route. However, they stopped some metres ahead and came back using the wrong carriageway. The pillion rider whipped out a weapon that looked like a pistol, threatened Jain, and forced to handover to him the gold chain and gold bracelet that he was wearing. Thereafter, the robbers fled towards Naraina using the wrong carriageway,” said a police officer, quoting Jain’s complaint, and asking not to be identified.

According to Jain, the police showed him the photographs of the suspects and he identified them as the two robbers. However, no arrests were made in the case till Wednesday.