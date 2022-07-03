Cab driver robbed of vehicle on Jor Bagh Road

Police have booked two people for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his vehicle in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area on Saturday afternoon, said officials on Sunday.

The 59-year-old victim — identified as Moti Lal, a resident of east Delhi’s Trilokpuri — was going to the Meherchand Market in Lodhi Colony to get his car repaired on Saturday afternoon, when the incident took place about a kilometre away from the local police station, according to officials.

Lal operated his vehicle with a known cab aggregating company, and on Saturday, he was heading towards the Meherchand Market to get his car repaired, after completing a ride at Palam. “There were ignition issues in the car, so I decided to go to Meherchand Market to get the car repaired. I stopped my car on the Jor Bagh Road and stepped out of the vehicle to relieve myself,” Lal said in his complaint.

“As I returned and sat inside the car... two men walked towards the vehicle,” said Lal. One of them opened the driver’s seat door and forcibly pulled him out of the car and pinned him down, the other person took to the driver’s seat and fled. “It happened so fast that I could not understand what was going on... I was shocked and scared,” Lal alleged, adding that he also lost his cellphone, ATM card, cheque book, and driving licence which were inside the car at the time of the incident.

After several attempts Lal managed to borrow a cellphone from a passerby to contact his brother-in-law (details not shared by police) — also a cab driver by profession — who reached the crime spot and immediately took Lal to the local police station.

Lal’s son Sunil (32), said, “My father, uncle and I had to wait at the police station for around six hours, while the police officers kept trying to dissuade us from registering an FIR in the case. The officers insisted that ‘we were lying to get the car’s claim’... We could file a complaint only around 11pm on Saturday.”

A case has been registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said a senior police officer, adding that an investigation is underway. “We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas of the crime spot, and will identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said, requesting anonymity.

