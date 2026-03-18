Cabbies awaiting fliers to park at IGI T-1, Mehram Nagar, in police plan

Delhi Traffic Police is working on a plan to ease chronic congestion on the roads leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). They have identified two areas where cabs can park as they wait for passengers exiting the airport, said officials aware of the development. Cabs parked illegally on the T-1 approach road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the officials, the first location is near Terminal 1 and the second near Mehram Nagar. The plan is aimed at address one of the main causes of traffic snarls near the airport — app-based and commercial cabs parking along the carriageway instead of using designated areas, one police officer explained.

The first spot is the existing parking area at Terminal 1 that currently has the space for nearly 1,000 cars. “About 100 additional cabs there. Cabs parked near the approach roads will now be allowed to park here,” the officer said.

“The team working on this project found that many cab drivers plying near the airport live in Mehram Nagar — a residential area close to the airport. Therefore, a parking facility is being planned there,” the officer added.

It was not clear if these spaces will paid parking since a more detailed financial plan has yet to be outlined.

The development follows a special joint enforcement drive by the traffic police, stakeholders, and Mehram Nagar residents to remove encroachments and illegal parking in the area.

During the week-long enforcement action that culminated on Friday, authorities removed unauthorised hawkers and pushcarts and cleared illegally parked vehicles. In five such drives, 331 e-challans were issued, 89 vehicles were prosecuted for violations under the Carriage Act, 63 vehicles were towed, and nine street vendors were removed.

Traffic police officials said cooperation from airport authorities and the local community played a crucial role in the success of the operation. Similar drives will continue in the coming weeks with the involvement of additional stakeholders to ensure that the roads around the airport remain free of encroachments and illegal parking, police said.