Cabinet nod sought for ₹4.5k cr NDLS revamp
- The redevelopment of the country’s biggest railway station, which handles 450,000 passengers a day, involves the creation of state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, commercial spaces, a multilevel car park, banquets, a school, a hospital in partnership with the private sector.
A proposal for the approval of around ₹4,500 crore for the New Delhi Railway Station revamp was sent to the Union cabinet in the first week of this month, officials aware of the matter said.
The redevelopment of the country’s biggest railway station, which handles 450,000 passengers a day, involves the creation of state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, commercial spaces, a multilevel car park, banquets, a school, a hospital in partnership with the private sector. The station handles around 160-170 million passengers annually.
A railway official said they hope to make a profit of around ₹15-20 crore from the commercial spaces. “The redevelopment will be harmonious with the surrounding development,” the official said. “It will create new space for the public [and] smooth and congestion-free connectivity [between] the station and [other]... areas. The architecture of the proposed [redeveloped] station [will be] relatable to...the Indian culture.”
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the implementing agency of the project, is expected to invite developers to participate in the bidding process of the project.
Officials said the work on the redevelopment project will begin as soon as the final approvals are received.
“With an aim to brief the developers, RLDA conducted a stakeholder engagement meeting with nine qualified, global and national companies this month. These included Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, GMR Highways Limited, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures Private Limited, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding,” said a second official.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics