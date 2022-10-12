Cabinet nod to bonus for railway staff

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22, according to a government statement.

“PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees,” the government statement read, adding that the maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days. This amount, the government said, has been paid to staff from various categories like track maintainers, drivers, guards, station masters, supervisors, technician, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff, and other group ‘C’ staff.

The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the railways, the release said.

“The financial implication of payment of 78 days PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be ₹1832.09 crore,” the government said, adding, that the decision for paying PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situations caused by post Covid-19 challenges.