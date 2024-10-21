Cafe owner in Vikash Yadav case was arrested for kidnapping, acquitted

The west Delhi-based cafe owner, who accused former R&AW officer Vikash Yadav of abduction and assault last year, was arrested for kidnapping a businessman in 2013, a case in which he was acquitted later for lack of evidence. Vikash Yadav. (Reuters)

Police said on Sunday that his antecedents were being checked.

Yadav was arrested in December last year and came out on bail in April. He’s now on the FBI’s (America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation) most wanted list and has been charged with plotting an attack against pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.

While investigating, police said they found that the complainant in the case was also involved in a kidnapping case in the Shalimar Bagh area.

HT reported on Sunday that weeks after Yadav was inducted as a permanent officer in R&AW, he was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell in December and later removed from the department. According to the case records accessed by HT, Yadav allegedly called the cafe owner near the NIA office in Delhi and abducted him in a car. The complainant alleged he was attacked and given some injection by the accused, who demanded money using jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name.

The complainant was released after the accused managed to take ₹50,000 from him. An FIR was lodged and Yadav and his associate were held.

Police have now found that in December 2013, the cafe owner along with his four friends including a woman, were accused of kidnapping a businessman and extorting ₹2 crore. HT reported the case in January 2014.

The case made the headlines as the accused, who were known to the businessman, also staged their own kidnapping and the plan was found to have been hatched by the businessman’s girlfriend. Police said the accused were all arrested in January that year and booked for kidnapping.

According to the police, the businessman was at his guest house in west Delhi when a group of men, who posed as members of the special cell, barged into his house and fed him an unknown intoxicant. Police said the businessman was taken to Najafgarh where he was allegedly beaten up and the accused demanded ₹2 crore.

“The victim was made to call his family and demand cash. The accused made him sign multiple cheques. They later dropped him near a road as they were assured of payment,” said an officer.

In April this year, police said the cafe owner and his aides were all acquitted in the case as enough evidence could not be gathered and the victim could not identify the accused.