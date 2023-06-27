CAG audit into alleged irregularities in renovation of Kejriwal's residence: Report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is carrying out a special audit into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the renovation of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, news agency ANI cited officials of Lieutenant Governor. The action comes after the Centre made a request to the top auditor in this regard, the ANI report added. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT File)

Hindustan Times had reported that the Delhi government had spent around ₹45 crore on refurbishing the CM's official residence between 2020 and 2022. The money had been spent on imported marble, plush interiors, electrical fixtures and high-end kitchen equipment.

In response to the report, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that the CM's house was in a bad shape and remained a government property. A massive BJP-AAP war of words had erupted with the BJP hitting it out at the chief minister.



BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said Kejriwal claimed in affidavit in 2013 he will not enjoy the luxuries but spent ₹45 crore on his residence when people were dying in Delhi due to Covid-19.



On April 29, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to secure all relevant records, examine them and submit a report within 15 days.



A month later, the Delhi government's vigilance department in a ‘factual report’ said the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence incurred a total cost of ₹52.71 crore. It included ₹33.49 crore spent on the construction of the house and ₹19.22 crore on a camp office for the chief minister, the report said, citing records of the Public Works Department (PWD).

