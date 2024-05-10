Candidates in Gurugram intensify campaign ahead of next week’s election

Gurugram: Sitting MP and BJP candidate from Gurugram on Thursday asked the people in Manesar and Pataudi to vote for the BJP, if they want the development work to continue unabated. Singh said that Manesar will be connected with both orbital rail and regional rapid rail system that will ensure better connectivity with Delhi NCR. Rao addressed a series of public meetings in the villages of Sikandarpur, Badha, Nawada, Naharpur, Nakhdaula, Bhorakalan, Nanuklan, Banspadamka, Narhera and Uncha Majra in Manesar block of Pataudi assembly constituency on Thursday. Union Minister of State and BJP’s candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Rao Inderjit Singh, addresses a public meeting at Naharpur village in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

“This entire area will be connected with rapid rail system and the orbital rail corridor. We are also setting up a large ESI hospital in Manesar. The people of this region have always supported me and I assure you that I will keep working from you,” he said, adding that a network of highways has been developed to improve commuting and transport facilities in the area.

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also campaigned in the city late on Thursday evening. Hooda exhorted Congress leaders in Gurugram to unite and work towards the victory of party’s candidate, Raj Babbar, in the Lok Sabha polls. “We have to fight the elections to save the Constitution and democracy. The local Congress workers and leaders must work together at the booth level and ensure that voters are mobilised and that they vote for the party,” he said.

Hooda also said a victory in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency will also decide the course of Vidhan Sabha (assembly) elections. “There has been no development in Gurugram in the last 10 years and only the Congress candidate can bring development,” said Hooda, who earlier opened Babbar’s election office at New Colony.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh visited Punhana where he asked the people to set aside considerations of caste and creed. “I have been fighting elections from Gurugram for the last several years and managed to win the polls in all the constituencies barring three in Nuh district. I appeal to you to change the pattern this time and ensure BJP victory,” he said.

Gurugram is witnessing a three cornered contest with Singh contesting as the BJP nominee, Raj Babbar on Congress ticket and Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria being the JJP candidate.

Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria on Thursday alleged that there was no development under the BJP rule in Gurugram and Haryana. Yadav, who held a series of meetings in rural areas around the city, said that health, education and transport services were “non-existent”.