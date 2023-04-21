'Can't be left to Ram Bharose': Arvind Kejriwal's sharp reaction to Delhi's Saket court firing

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted sharply to a firing incident on the Saket court premises in which a woman and her lawyer were shot at on Friday morning. Kejriwal claimed that the law and order situation in Delhi has completely crumbled, adding that if he can't manage, the person should resign.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The law and order situation in Delhi has completely crumbled. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if he does not manage, then he should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to Ram's trust,” Kejriwal tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said. Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.

“Two persons, a woman and a lawyer, have suffered bullet injuries in the firing incident,” Chandan Chowdhary, DCP South, told Hindustan Times, confirming the shooting.

Special commissioner of police Sagar Preet Hooda, meanwhile, said the attacker was a suspended lawyer who had a dispute with the woman and, therefore, fired at her. He was dressed in a lawyer's uniform, the officer added.

Visuals circulating on social media showed the woman bleeding from her stomach, writhing in pain.

According to media reports, she was rushed to AIIMS, and her condition is said to be ‘stable.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as four rounds were fired and police are on the scene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON