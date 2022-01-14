Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi likely to record less than 25,000 new Covid cases today: Health minister
Delhi likely to record less than 25,000 new Covid cases today: Health minister

On Wednesday, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain said the number of Covid-related hospitalisations had stabilised, which indicated the daily case count could also drop in the coming days
People are seen at Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT photo)
People are seen at Lajpat Nagar's Central Market in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT photo)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The Capital is likely to see a drop in the number of new Covid-19 infections on Friday, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain said. Speaking to a news agency, Jain said the number of new daily coronavirus cases in Delhi was expected to be less than 25,000 on Friday.

“Delhi reported 28,867 cases yesterday. Today, we are expected to record less than 25,000 cases,” Jain told ANI.

Over the last two days, Delhi recorded more than 25,000 daily Covid-19 infections. On Wednesday, the city reported 27,561 new cases, and on Thursday, the number of cases, according to daily health bulletins released by the Delhi government, was 28,867.

On Wednesday, the health minister said the number of Covid-related hospitalisations in Delhi had stabilised, which indicated that the daily case count could also possibly drop over the coming days. Jain said if the cases started to come down, the Delhi government would consider easing some of the existing restrictions that have been put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Jain also said that while the death count in Delhi was seeing an uptick, it was important to note that 75% of the Covid-related fatalities reported over the last few days were of people who were not vaccinated against the disease.

Friday, January 14, 2022
