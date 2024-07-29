 Capital paralysis: Who is responsible for running Delhi? | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Capital paralysis: Who is responsible for running Delhi?

ByParas Singh, Alok KN Mishra
Jul 30, 2024 06:08 AM IST

After the death of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre, political parties began blaming each other

The death of three young civil services aspirants on Saturday night is only the latest addition in a series of preventable calamities which have exposed the complete collapse of urban infrastructure in Delhi and the lack of accountability by a host of authorities tasked with ensuring the safety of millions of residents.

Delhi Police officers and MCD officials at Rau's IAS Study Circle Spot on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Delhi Police officers and MCD officials at Rau's IAS Study Circle Spot on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Capital paralysis: Who is responsible for running Delhi?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
