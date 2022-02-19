Home / Cities / Delhi News / CAQM closure notices to 407 polluting units
CAQM closure notices to 407 polluting units

CAQM said the closure notices were issued to industries, construction and demolition sites, for offences including using diesel generator sets, the use of which was banned across NCR as per a CAQM order in October last year.
“Out of the total sites inspected by the commission’s flying squads, 407 units and establishments (including industries, C&amp;D sites and DG sets) were issued closure notices by the Enforcement Task Force,” the CAQM said.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Friday said that it had issued closure notices to 407 units across the Capital — out of 4,890 sites inspected by 40 flying squads -- till February 15, 2022.

CAQM said the closure notices were issued to industries, construction and demolition sites, for offences including using diesel generator sets, the use of which was banned across NCR as per a CAQM order in October last year.

“Out of the total sites inspected by the commission’s flying squads, 407 units and establishments (including industries, C&D sites and DG sets) were issued closure notices by the Enforcement Task Force (ETF). These flying squads have been inspecting all parts of the Delhi-NCR to track down violators and take stringent actions against them,” said the CAQM on Friday, adding that fresh inspections by the teams found 392 of these units had remained shut until February 15, 2022.

