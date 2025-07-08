New Delhi CAQM to discuss Delhi govt request to put on hold ELV refuelling ban

The issue of denying fuel to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) and the Delhi government’s appeal to put the direction on hold are likely to be discussed at the general meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, scheduled for Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said.

Last Friday, the Delhi government asked the statutory body to consider putting the direction on hold, due to technical and infrastructure challenges. The government subsequently said it will approach the Supreme Court to review its ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi, contending that on-road emissions, and not age, should be the criteria for scrapping old vehicles.

“A meeting will be held on Tuesday at 3.30pm, which will include all CAQM members and representatives from the NCR state governments. While it is a general meeting, where recent directions and their progress will be reviewed, direction number 89 and the Delhi government’s letter seeking for it to be put on hold will be among the key topics that will be discussed,” a CAQM official said.

A Delhi government official said the environment secretary will represent the government at the meeting.