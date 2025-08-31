CAQM workshop on dust control, sustainable street design in Ghaziabad

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Raahgiri Foundation, concluded its first two-day workshop and Information, Education, Communication (IEC) programme on road dust control and sustainable street design in Ghaziabad on Saturday, officials said. Dust on Loha Mandi Road in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“This two-day event was the first in a series of workshops planned across nine targeted National Capital Region (NCR) cities, namely Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana, to adopt sustainable road design and dust control practices and to facilitate implementation of the Standard Framework developed by CAQM for development and redevelopment of roads in these cities,” an official said.

The first day of the workshop was held at Hindi Bhawan, Ghaziabad, and attended by SD Attri, Member-Technical, CAQM. It brought together government officials, enforcement agencies, engineers, and other stakeholders for technical sessions, issue mapping, and practical exercises. “Further, stakeholders were trained through interactive sessions and site-based exercises on sustainable road design, dust abatement measures, and preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for sustainable street design and redevelopment as per the CAQM Framework, leading to clean, safe, and walkable streets and clean air in the region,” a CAQM release stated.

On the second day, Kendriya Vidyalaya Road in Kamla Nehru Nagar was converted into an air quality awareness zone. Activities included breathing exercises, a cycling drive themed ‘Pedal for Clean Air’, a street play, dust and garbage collection drives, a collaborative art wall, and interactive zones such as the AQI corner, the “Know Your Tree” campaign, and health awareness stalls. Students and the local community participated.

“These efforts emphasise CAQM’s commitment to working closely with NCR State Governments, local authorities, and communities to implement practical, science-based, and participatory solutions for clean air in the region,” a CAQM official said.