Car drags, kills taxi driver in Delhi’s Mahipalpur

A 43-year-old taxi driver was killed after a car dragged him at Mahipalpur in New Delhi on Tuesday even as the unidentified accused remained on the run. Police said that a murder case has been registered and that a probe was on to identify and arrest the accused. A video of the incident purportedly showed Bijender Singh, a Faridabad resident, stuck to the right side of the car. (AFP)

Police said that the matter was reported around 11:20pm when Singh’s body with injuries was found near a service road. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence).

A similar grisly death of 20-year-old Anjali Kumari provoked outrage earlier this year. Kumari was dragged on the underside of a car for around 13km in northwest Delhi in the early hours of January 1. She was on her way home on her scooter when her leg got stuck in the car.

The four men in the car, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, allegedly knew Kumari was stuck under the car but drove for nearly three hours. They allegedly stopped the vehicle 500-600 metres from the place of the accident and three of them got off and checked whether she was still stuck.

