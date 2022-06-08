Home / Cities / Delhi News / Caught on camera: Delhi traffic inspector assaulted over issuing challan
delhi news

Caught on camera: Delhi traffic inspector assaulted over issuing challan

Three people, including two women, were triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets when they were stopped by a head constable. The trio was also coming from the wrong side, the police added.
A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel.
A man and two girls misbehaved with and manhandled Police and Traffic Police personnel.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Six people, including two women, were on Wednesday detained for allegedly assaulting a traffic inspector over issuing challans in south Delhi's CR Park, the police said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Three people, including two women, were triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets when they were stopped by a head constable. The trio was also coming from the wrong side, the police added.

While the head constable issued a challan, the trio started an argument with him, news agency PTI reported An inspector, who was near the spot, intervened following which the trio assaulted him, it added.

The accused then called three others to the spot and obstructed the traffic, police said.

In the video, a woman can be seen engaging in a verbal argument with a traffic police inspector and a man can be seen dragging the cop by his collar while the two traffic police officials are trying to stop him. A crowd of onlookers soon gathered to see what is happening some even recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

The woman is purportedly accusing the traffic cop of snatching away the keys of the scooter, and hitting her when she asked him to show identification and a permit to fine people in that particular area.

One of the police personnel has sustained head injuries and is under observation at the hospital, news agency ANI reported.

In another video, one of the women alleged that the inspector first slapped her. However, the police have refuted the allegations and said the matter escalated over issuing a fine.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in a tweet, said the statement of the injured inspector has been taken and legal action is initiated.

“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others' safety,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi traffic traffic jam + 1 more
delhi news delhi traffic traffic jam
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out