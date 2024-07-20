CBI apprehends four cops of Delhi Police for seeking bribes

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday apprehended four police personnel, including a sub-inspector level officer, while they were allegedly accepting bribes, senior officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. According to reports, more than 15 police personnel from Delhi Police have been caught in corruption cases this year. (Representational image)

The four personnel are posted at the Hauz Khas police station in the south district. Police officers said CBI had conducted raids in east and south Delhi based on tips they received and caught the personnel red-handed. According to reports, more than 15 police personnel from Delhi Police have been caught in corruption cases this year.

In the first case, sub-inspector Yudhveer Singh Yadav was caught while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh. Officers said Yadav had assured the complainant that he would file an investigation report in court if the complainant paid the bribe. In a press statement, CBI said the accused S-I had asked for more money and later agreed to negotiate and accepted ₹2.5 lakh.

“We laid a trap and caught him red-handed while he was at the police station with the bribe amount. A case was lodged against the man at Saket court and he was apprehended,” said an officer.

In the second case, CBI raided the Patparganj Industrial Area police station from where two head constables were apprehended while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 each. Officials said the head constables had posed as staffers of special staff office and went to a woman’s shop in east Delhi and demanded ₹50,000 for not implicating her in a case. After negotiation, HC Sudhankar and HC Raj Kumar agreed to take ₹11,000 but were paid ₹10,000.

CBI also detained a head constable posted with the special branch for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 for clearing passport verification. Officials did not reveal the name of the head constable and said he was caught from Govindpuri.

Earlier, on July 4, CBI had lodged its first FIR (under BNS) against two Delhi Police personnel posted with the narcotics cell for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10 lakh. Officials said the accused personnel assured a Tihar inmate that he would be released after the bribe was paid.