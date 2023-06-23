Ceiling fan falls during exam in Hansraj College

A ceiling fan fell in a classroom at Hansraj College, on Wednesday, when around 25 first-year students of BCom (Hons) were appearing for an internal exam for Accounts. The fan that was operational, suddenly fell to the ground near the second-last bench, injuring one student and leaving the rest in shock. A grab from the video sourced by HT City, showing the fan that fell in a classroom of Hansraj College.

The following day after the incident, members of the college’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wing staged a protest highlighting the incident, among other issues, and got a memorandum signed by the college principal, Rama Sharma. “Right before the NAAC visit in April, the entire college saw heavy reparations yet this one seemingly futile thing was overlooked. Such accidents can turn grave easily. This should not be taken lightly,” says Shiwangam Tiwari, president of Hansraj’s ABVP cell.

A classmate of the injured student, who witnessed the mishap live says he heard the fan make excessive noise before it fell abruptly. He shares on condition of anonymity: “Aise chalta hua fan kaise gir jaata hai? None of us took it seriously at first until we saw our classmate’s ear bleeding. That’s when we realised the seriousness of the situation and how bad it could have turned. Surprisingly, no action was taken afterwards by the college authorities to inspect the state of other electrical fittings within the classroom.”

The student who was injured refused to speak, regarding the incident.

The injured student refused to comment about this or share his medical report to HT City. We spoke to several students who refused to go on record about the incident due to fear of action by the college authorities. The college principal and vice principal have also not responded to our calls, and the teacher who was present in the classroom also refused to comment.

