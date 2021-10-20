Central Vista project: 160 entries for New India garden structure design

New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has received 160 entries for the design of the “iconic” structure proposed at the New India garden which will be developed on the Yamuna riverfront as part of the Central Vista project. The CPWD has also initiated the process to finalise an agency for the plantation and landscape work at the garden.

According to CPWD officials, the garden is planned to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence and will be ready by August 15 next year.

The CPWD, which is executing the Central Vista project, relaunched the design competition in July — the competition was first launched in November last year — in a bid to get more ideas for the iconic structure, which will be 134m in height.

Close to 600 firms from across the country had registered for the competition. A senior CPWD official said, “We have received 160 entries on our portal and offline. A time limit to finalise the design can’t be given (right now).”

The CPWD has received most entries from Maharashtra (24), Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (21 each), followed by Delhi (16), Uttar Pradesh (15) and Gujarat (13).

Located near the Purana Qila, the New India garden will be spread over 25 acres on the western bank of the river and have infotainment facilities, a “sphere of unity”, a walkway, an exhibit titled “Journey of India”, a “tech dome” and an open-air theatre. The “iconic structure” is planned to “realise the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, as per the design brief by CPWD.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is developing the Yamuna riverfront, is working on a plan to develop 90 hectares of area, opposite the New India Garden, on the eastern bank of Yamuna.

DDA officials said that this is being done to ensure continuity in landscape work. “The land parcel is located right behind the Commonwealth Games village. As the area falls right opposite the New India Garden, we are planning to rope in the same agency which will be hired by CPWD for plantation to ensure continuity in design. We will soon finalise the agency,” said a senior DDA official.

As the two land parcels are located on the banks of the river, environment activist Manoj Misra, convenor, Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan, said, “It is illegal to construct on the floodplain. There are two court orders, one by NGT and the other by the Delhi high court in 2005. The Delhi high court order clearly states that no construction is allowed within 300m from the edge of the water.”