Centre aligns MCD zones with Delhi’s new revenue district

The Centre has amended the 14th Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, to align the names of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) zones with Delhi’s revised revenue districts, aiming to improve coordination between civic and revenue authorities and simplify public service delivery. The amendment replaces the existing 14th Schedule with an updated version, listing all 250 MCD wards under the renamed zones.

The amendment replaces the existing 14th Schedule with an updated version, listing all 250 MCD wards under the renamed zones.

The changes were notified by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) after the Delhi government’s revenue department, through a notification issued on December 25, 2025, created 39 subdivisions (tehsils) and 13 administrative areas across the National Capital Territory.

These were made coterminous with the 12 MCD zones, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area and the Delhi Cantonment to improve administrative coordination.

Under the revised nomenclature, the MCD’s 12 zones are now designated as Outer-North, North, North-West, Central-North, Old Delhi, Central, West, South-West, South-East, South, East and North-East. The notification also updates the ward-wise mapping under each of these zones.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the uniform administrative nomenclature would strengthen coordination among departments, improve the implementation of government schemes and make public services easier to access.

“The amendment will help strengthen coordination between Delhi’s revenue administration and the municipal corporation. A uniform nomenclature for administrative areas will improve coordination among departments, enable more effective implementation of government schemes and make it easier for Delhi’s citizens to access public services,” Gupta said.

According to the government, the revised schedule formally incorporates all 250 municipal wards under the updated zone names as part of the statutory amendment.