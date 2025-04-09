Centre, Delhi in pact for PM-ABHIM; push to boost Ayushman infra

Days after signing an MoU to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Delhi government will ink another agreement with the Centre on Thursday to roll out the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in the Capital, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. PM-ABHIM, launched on October 25, 2021, aims to strengthen health infrastructure to better respond to pandemics, disease outbreaks, and disasters and improve services at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels (HT Archive)

The MoU will be signed between the Delhi government and the National Health Authority (NHA), the nodal agency for both AB-PMJAY and PM-ABHIM. To be sure, AB-PMJAY functions as a component of the broader PM-ABHIM framework, which aims to create a resilient public health infrastructure across the country.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union health minister JP Nadda will attend the signing event, which will also see the launch of Ayushman Card distribution to AB-PMJAY beneficiaries, according to a government communique.

PM-ABHIM, launched on October 25, 2021, aims to strengthen health infrastructure to better respond to pandemics, disease outbreaks, and disasters and improve services at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. It also seeks to establish an IT-enabled disease surveillance system through a nationwide network of labs and improve health units at points of entry.

On April 5, the Delhi government had signed an MoU to join AB-PMJAY, the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme offering ₹5 lakh annual coverage to eligible families. A senior health department official said district magistrates in all 11 districts have been asked to identify suitable government land or buildings for these centres.