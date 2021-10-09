Centre denies nod to state govt’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

The central government has refused to approve the Delhi government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme, arguing that it deviates from the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. In a letter sent to Delhi’s food commissioner, the Centre said it cannot permit the proposal “in its current form”.

“It is reiterated that the Delhi government should follow the norms and provisions of NFSA, 2013 in rightful spirit and manner while distributing food grains to the eligible NFSA beneficiaries under TPDS [Targeted Public Distribution System] and it is also conveyed that this department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the state government without mixing the elements of the NFSA food grains. It is, therefore, informed that all the statutory provisions of NFSA, 2013 are mandatory, and operation of TPDS as mandated shall be conducted in the manner prescribed under the NFSA, in order to ensure transparent and rightful targeting. The alleged proposal under consideration with the Delhi government for home delivery does not fulfil the norms of NFSA and therefore, is not permissible in its current form by the government of India,” said the letter sent by the under-secretary to the government of India to the city’s food commissioner on October 8.

The letter evoked sharp criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is colluding with the city’s “ration mafia”.

“It must be noted that this letter came after the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers’ Sangh made a representation before Delhi LG [Lieutenant Governor] Anil Baijal against the scheme. This association includes the same people who went to court against the Delhi government. But, the high court had given a decision in favour of the Delhi government, which is now being violated by the Centre. This is a clear case of collusion between the BJP and the ration mafia. The BJP is using the central government’s machinery for their own political benefit,” said AAP chief spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Union ministry of food and civil supplies said the letter is just a reiteration of the Centre’s earlier stand on the issue.

“The Centre has only been talking about following the provisions of NFSA act passed by the Parliament. All ration distribution activities in states are to be done in accordance with the laid down statutes only. Let’s not drag government departments into politics,” said a spokesperson of the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government sent the file on doorstep delivery of ration to the LG for approval once again. This came after the Delhi high court on September 27 allowed the government to stop supplying food grains to fair price shops (FPS) for those who have chosen doorstep delivery over the physical collection. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh took note of submissions by the AAP government that supplies made under the existing public distribution scheme will have to be curtailed so that food grains could be distributed door-to-door for those who want it.

The LG office also did not respond when asked to comment on the issue on Saturday. However, senior officials in the LG office said that the file is still with Baijal and is yet to be sent back to the Delhi government.

Nearly 7.2 million people in Delhi are eligible for subsidised food. They include 1.7 million ration card holders and nearly 3 million priority households. There are also other food-insecure categories identified by the Delhi government.

The doorstep delivery of ration scheme has been stalled due to differences between the Delhi government and the Centre. The scheme was to be launched on March 25. But the Union food and consumer affairs ministry wrote to the Delhi government on March 19 objecting to the use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)” for the scheme involving the distribution of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Centre also said that any change in the delivery mechanism requires an amendment in NSFA that can be done only by Parliament.

The Delhi Cabinet on March 24 decided to change the name “Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna” for the scheme and to implement doorstep delivery of ration as part of the existing NFSA.