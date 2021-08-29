Transport of food grains in Delhi now an essential service

The Delhi government has notified the movement of food grains for the public distribution system (PDS) – largely transport of wheat and rice from other states to the national capital as well as from the ration godowns to fair price shops within the city – as an essential service till at least February next year.

The move, said senior government officials, is aimed at reducing delays in delivery of monthly rations caused by lockdowns, curfews, strikes and other potential interruptions.

“The government of NCT of Delhi, in order to ensure maintenance of the essential and uninterrupted services, declared movement of the food grains up to Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Delhi, loading unloading of the food grains at the godowns of the FCI, DSCSC (Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation) Ltd and any other godowns requisitioned by the government, further transportation of food grains from these godowns to fair price shops/designated locations, their loading/unloading of the food grains at these locations, as essential services for a period of six months… with effect from the date of issuance of this notification,” said the order issued by the office of the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on August 19, a copy of which HT has seen.

Two senior officials in the Delhi government’s home and civil supplies departments said the notification will help resolve frequent delays in ration distribution, which Delhi has been witnessing especially since April, even if there are lockdowns due to a potential third wave of the pandemic in the coming months.

Ration distribution in the city usually starts in the first week of every month but since April this year, when several states imposed local lockdowns in the light of severe surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi has faced delays -- ranging from 10 to 30 days -- every month. Ration for April and May were disbursed together at the end of May. According to documents seen by HT, in June, ration distribution started on the 21st; July saw a delay of 20 days; and in August, it started on the 25th.

Delhi has 1.78 million ration card holders which translate to around 7.2 million beneficiaries.

During the first nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020, the central government issued directions to all states, asking them to keep movement of food grains meant for ration distribution as an essential service till the time the restrictions were in place.

“But when the second wave of the pandemic hit India in March 2021, states went for individual lockdowns and several of them, including Delhi, did not separately notify movement of food grains that is meant for ration distribution as an essential service, thinking it won’t be a problem as ration shops and offices engaged in the public distribution system were already notified as essential services. Some states such as Uttar Pradesh, however, had even covered the transport aspect of food grains for ration distribution under the domain of essential services,” said an official in the Delhi home department who did not wish to be identified.

An official in the civil supplies department, who too did not wish to be identified, said, “For Delhi, the issue of not separately notifying the transport of food grains meant for ration led to a range of problems. Transport of food grains faced issues in some state or the other, eventually affecting supply and distribution in Delhi. Strikes by transporters over rise in fuel price in the subsequent months made the situation worse. Now that it is covered under essential services, any obstruction to transport of food grains at any point by any individual or agency will be a punishable offence with a jail term that can extend up to six months.”

Many beneficiaries welcomed the government’s intervention. “Delays in ration distribution in the last few months has been a major problem. If the government is working on it, it is a big relief,” said Rakesh Kumar, a factory worker who lives with his family in the slums along the rail tracks in west Delhi’s Mayapuri industrial area.

Shailendra Kumar, president of Delhi Public Distribution System Welfare Association, said, “This initiative will help ensure ration supplies are not delayed under any circumstances. Delhi is witnessing delayed ration supply for several months now. To further ease the system, the government should consider entrusting individual fair price shop owners to take charge of transport of food grains between godowns and shops. Beneficiaries should get the ration at the start of each month.”

Naveen Kumar Gupta, secretary general of All India Motor Transport Congress, too said the move will help resolve delays. “But the government should also think about the transport industry as many have shut operations because of the economic implications of the subsequent lockdowns. The new rule should not be used to force them into ferrying goods by incurring losses. The government should immediately implement policies to waive off loans of transporters, reduce certain taxes and check corruption. Also, truckers should be included in the category of frontline workers and they should be given social incentives and included in schemes concerning financial assistance. The government should also invest in efforts to streamline the system of availing e-passes for transport agencies during lockdowns.”