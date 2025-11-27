Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Centre seeks five-year strategy for NCR’s plantation goals

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:32 am IST

Forest chiefs from four NCR states discussed mapping forests, degraded land and nurseries as part of district level preparation for coordinated action.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review preparation for plantation efforts aimed at expanding green cover in the Delhi NCR region and directed states to formulate five-year greening plans to strengthen the fight against air pollution. He said the plans must be created by consolidating district-wise micro plans prepared by NCR states.

States were told to flag zones with invasive species and outline eco-restoration measures while listing departments that must converge on each plan. (HT Archive)
States were told to flag zones with invasive species and outline eco-restoration measures while listing departments that must converge on each plan. (HT Archive)

The meeting was attended by the principal chief conservators of forests of Haryana, the Government of NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, along with the secretary (EFCC). “Based on this integrated plan, coordinated actions will be initiated for ensuring necessary facilitation which would, amongst other benefits, also support the fulfilment of the greening plantation efforts being monitored by the Commission for Air Quality Management,” Yadav said.

The micro-level greening plans require NCR states to undertake detailed district-wise planning, including mapping forest areas, protected areas, community forests, revenue forests and Nagar vans. States are also required to identify degraded lands, catchment areas of rivers and existing nurseries.

Yadav called for identifying all areas affected by invasive species and integrating eco restoration into the micro plans. He further noted that the plans must list departments and ministries requiring convergence to ensure coordination among stakeholders.

An official said the minister also asked for a list of all ongoing litigations related to district-level projects to help address regulatory constraints. Yadav added that the long-term goal was a scientifically planned, community-engaging and convergence-based approach. “This goal is envisioned to be achieved through a comprehensive district-wise action plan,” he said, adding it must cover both rural and urban areas and identify land in cities held by urban local bodies.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Centre seeks five-year strategy for NCR’s plantation goals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav led a meeting in Delhi to enhance greening efforts in the Delhi NCR, urging states to develop five-year plans to combat air pollution through detailed district-wise strategies. The initiative includes identifying degraded lands and areas affected by invasive species. Yadav emphasized a coordinated, scientifically planned approach for effective implementation.