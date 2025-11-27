Centre seeks five-year strategy for NCR’s plantation goals

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review preparation for plantation efforts aimed at expanding green cover in the Delhi NCR region and directed states to formulate five-year greening plans to strengthen the fight against air pollution. He said the plans must be created by consolidating district-wise micro plans prepared by NCR states. States were told to flag zones with invasive species and outline eco-restoration measures while listing departments that must converge on each plan. (HT Archive)

The meeting was attended by the principal chief conservators of forests of Haryana, the Government of NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, along with the secretary (EFCC). “Based on this integrated plan, coordinated actions will be initiated for ensuring necessary facilitation which would, amongst other benefits, also support the fulfilment of the greening plantation efforts being monitored by the Commission for Air Quality Management,” Yadav said.

The micro-level greening plans require NCR states to undertake detailed district-wise planning, including mapping forest areas, protected areas, community forests, revenue forests and Nagar vans. States are also required to identify degraded lands, catchment areas of rivers and existing nurseries.

Yadav called for identifying all areas affected by invasive species and integrating eco restoration into the micro plans. He further noted that the plans must list departments and ministries requiring convergence to ensure coordination among stakeholders.

An official said the minister also asked for a list of all ongoing litigations related to district-level projects to help address regulatory constraints. Yadav added that the long-term goal was a scientifically planned, community-engaging and convergence-based approach. “This goal is envisioned to be achieved through a comprehensive district-wise action plan,” he said, adding it must cover both rural and urban areas and identify land in cities held by urban local bodies.