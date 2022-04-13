Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay ₹564cr
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.
The latest notice comes a month after the government asked the firm to pay ₹178 crore as misuse charges.
A senior ministry official, requesting anonymity, said, “The firm now has to pay a total of ₹742 crore to the government. The demand notice for ₹564.09 crore was issued on April 9 for misuse and unauthorised construction at Sujan Singh Park (North). Last month, the firm was asked to pay ₹178 crore as misuse charges for the residential complex at Sujan Singh Park (South).”
The residential complex is located on either side of Subramaniam Bharti Marg near Khan Market on two land parcels, each measuring 7.5 acres.
Calling the government’s move “unjust”, Kabir Singh, director of the firm, said, “We will be fighting these unjust demands in the correct forum.The L&DO has sent us a demand notice for ₹564 crore and given us one month to pay the amount. It is a purely retaliatory action because we have tried to implement court judgments in our favour.”
Singh further said, “The Director of Estates and L&DO (both under the MoHUA) are trying to create sympathy by making false claims about bouncers being used for eviction. They have created exorbitant and incomprehensible demands to retaliate against us for implementing the court decisions. Their main demand is against the hotel block which has always been legal, with all the necessary government permissions and licences.”
The colonial-era residential colony, which was developed by prominent civil contractor and real estate developer, late Sir Sobha Singh, in the 1940s, has been in news since last month when senior government officials living in 11 flats were asked to vacate the premises pursuant to the execution of a Delhi high court order, directing the eviction of residents from central-government allotted flats.
There are a total of 84 flats in the two complexes of which 13 are with the Union government.
On March 4, court bailiff asked government officials living in 11 flats to immediately vacate the property and put up notices on the main doors of two flats after sealing them. This caused a panic among other residents and after the ministry’s intervention, the process was halted.
Residents were later given time by the firm to vacate the flats.
In a notice issued on March 7, the L&DO asked the firm to provide details of the total number of flats available at the complex. On March 11, the firm issued a notice to government officials living in the complex to vacate the property before a visit by court officials to implement the court orders. The Union government then approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court order, and the apex court on April 6 stayed the order directing eviction of residents and payment of rent dues to the firm.
-
City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B. R Ambedkar.
-
Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
-
Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
-
Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
-
Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
