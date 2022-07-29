Centre to blame for CM Kejriwal’s failed Singapore visit

New Delhi:The Delhi government on Thursday blamed the Centre for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not being able to visit Singapore for the World Cities Summit, and added that it has caused “humiliation” for the country.

“Only the central government can be held responsible for CM Arvind Kejriwal not being able to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, and the subsequent humiliation the country has to face. The file regarding clearance for chief minister’s visit was sent to the LG on June 7. The LG sat on the file for one and a half months and returned it on July 21. By then, not only had there been a lot of delay, but the deadline of July 20 to complete the travel formalities was also over,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The statement came on a day when the ministry of external affairs said it had received a request last week for political clearance for Delhi chief minister’s visit to Singapore, but it is given to understand that the host government has shared certain updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21.”

The file for Centre’s permission for CM’s visit was sent to the LG office on June 7. The LG returned the file on July 21. The Delhi government applied to the MEA for political clearance the same day.

A Delhi government spokesperson said it is clear that BJP-led central government intended to prevent the chief minister from talking about the world-class work done in Delhi, including the transformation in education and health sector at an international forum.

The LG office could not be reached for a comment on the matter on Thursday. However, while rejecting the Delhi government’s request for CM’s travel, the LG office had said, “Having carefully studied the nature of the forum and the profile of other attendees, as also the subjects being deliberated upon at the conference, the LG has pointed out that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance which in the case of Delhi are addressed by diverse civic bodies ranging from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) apart from the Delhi government. The LG has underlined the fact that the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues corresponding with the theme of the conference and hence it will be inappropriate for a chief minister to be attending the same.”