Home / Cities / Delhi News / Chandni Chowk ki chaat, gujiya, DJ-dhol: RWAs are #Holiready
delhi news

Chandni Chowk ki chaat, gujiya, DJ-dhol: RWAs are #Holiready

Holi is among the festivals that are celebrated with utmost fervour in most residential colonies and condominiums of Delhi-NCR
Some societies are restricting celebrations to just dry colours, whereas some are allowing entry to only fully vaccinated residents with masks at the venue, after temperature check at the entry. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Some societies are restricting celebrations to just dry colours, whereas some are allowing entry to only fully vaccinated residents with masks at the venue, after temperature check at the entry. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Holi is among the festivals that are celebrated with utmost fervour in most residential colonies and condominiums of Delhi-NCR. However, Covid-19 fear had forced residents to scale down celebrations in the last two years. And now, with a dip in cases, revellers are back with renewed gusto to usher in the festival of colours, with chaat, dhol and the likes.

“Our society is planning to celebrate Holi, but with strict Covid protocols,” says Kuldip Bhanot, president, Park View Spa Condominium Association, Gurugram. “Our events team has planned Holi with only dry colours, followed by the traditional lunch, ordered from popular joints in Chandni Chowk. Volunteers will ensure Covid protocols are followed. All the residents are looking forward to celebrating the event as a community, after a gap of two years,” adds Bhanot.

Similarly, many societies in Delhi are also limiting celebrations to dry colours. At DDA flats in Shalimar Bagh, the highlight of celebrations will be dance performances. “We are doing Holika dahan today and playing Dhulandi with dry colours tomorrow. We will have a dance performance by youngsters, dressed up as Krishna and Radha. We’ll have pakode and gujiya to mark the occasion,” says Pummy Narang from the society.

“To make this festival special, we have a DJ and some food stalls, too. We are trying to allow people in such a way that we maintain social distancing,” shares Prabhat Bhardwaj from Bellevue Central Park 2, Gurugram. And keeping in mind the safety factor, Holi at Belmonte in Gurugram, which usually organises rain dance, will instead have colourful masks, organic colours, DJ and dhol, this year. “The event will also be relayed online for those who still want to maintain social distancing. And only fully vaccinated residents with masks will be allowed at the venue, after temperature check at the entry. Residents who have symptoms of even cold or flu are being advised to stay at home and watch the action online,” says Geeti Gupta from the society.

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFA), adds: “We have a community lunch planned with no single-use-plastic, herbal colours along with minimum wastage of water.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out