Chandni Chowk ki chaat, gujiya, DJ-dhol: RWAs are #Holiready

Holi is among the festivals that are celebrated with utmost fervour in most residential colonies and condominiums of Delhi-NCR. However, Covid-19 fear had forced residents to scale down celebrations in the last two years. And now, with a dip in cases, revellers are back with renewed gusto to usher in the festival of colours, with chaat, dhol and the likes.

“Our society is planning to celebrate Holi, but with strict Covid protocols,” says Kuldip Bhanot, president, Park View Spa Condominium Association, Gurugram. “Our events team has planned Holi with only dry colours, followed by the traditional lunch, ordered from popular joints in Chandni Chowk. Volunteers will ensure Covid protocols are followed. All the residents are looking forward to celebrating the event as a community, after a gap of two years,” adds Bhanot.

Similarly, many societies in Delhi are also limiting celebrations to dry colours. At DDA flats in Shalimar Bagh, the highlight of celebrations will be dance performances. “We are doing Holika dahan today and playing Dhulandi with dry colours tomorrow. We will have a dance performance by youngsters, dressed up as Krishna and Radha. We’ll have pakode and gujiya to mark the occasion,” says Pummy Narang from the society.

“To make this festival special, we have a DJ and some food stalls, too. We are trying to allow people in such a way that we maintain social distancing,” shares Prabhat Bhardwaj from Bellevue Central Park 2, Gurugram. And keeping in mind the safety factor, Holi at Belmonte in Gurugram, which usually organises rain dance, will instead have colourful masks, organic colours, DJ and dhol, this year. “The event will also be relayed online for those who still want to maintain social distancing. And only fully vaccinated residents with masks will be allowed at the venue, after temperature check at the entry. Residents who have symptoms of even cold or flu are being advised to stay at home and watch the action online,” says Geeti Gupta from the society.

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFA), adds: “We have a community lunch planned with no single-use-plastic, herbal colours along with minimum wastage of water.”

