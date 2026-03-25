Chandrawal water plant to be restored: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday said it is trying to partially restore the operation of Chandrawal-2 water treatment plant and full restoration is likely by Wednesday night. Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the ongoing restoration efforts on the ground. (HT)

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the ongoing restoration efforts on the ground. He directed officials to ensure time-bound restoration without any compromise on safety and quality.

The pump house, a critical installation supplying potable water to key Central Delhi areas, was impacted on 22 March after a 600 mm diameter backwash pipeline burst near the facility. Being located in a low-lying area, submerged, leading to a complete shutdown of operations. The pipeline has been repaired and teams are working round-the-clock to restore operations, officials said.

The minister said, “Despite the sudden disruption, our teams have responded with dedication. We are ensuring that relief reaches people at the earliest. Half the supply will be restored by tonight, and full restoration will be done by tomorrow night. Our priority is clear: no citizen should suffer due to this disruption.”

DJB official said that extensive restoration work is underway, including drying and servicing of E&M equipment such as motors,transformers, Oil Circuit Breakers (OCBs) and replacement of faulty cables.

“Of the nine motors, three are ready and will be operational by early morning. The remaining are in the final stages of drying and testing and are expected to be operational by tomorrow night. Water supply restoration is being carried out in a phased manner,” official said.