BJP MLAs told to leave Delhi assembly before Kejriwal tabled confidence motion
Delhi: The AAP and the BJP have been sparring over multiple issues.
The Delhi Assembly saw a chaotic start to the session on Monday before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was set to table the motion for the confidence vote. Amid ruckus, deputy speaker Rakhi Birla - at one moment - told opposition members to leave the house for the day. All the BJP MLAs were subsequently marshalled out of the assembly as they reached the well of the house, lodging a protest and seeking a discussion on multiple issues.
The protest by the BJP MLAS - inside the assembly - comes amid an ongoing showdown with the rival AAP over several issues, including the excise policy probe. Ahead of the session, the party - at a presser - had alleged another scam in the education sector, accusing CM Kejriwal of "ignoring it for 2.5 years". “The Delhi government took grant to build 29 rain water harvesting system. During the inspection, only two systems were found,” BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said, referring to a report of the Central Vigilance Commission.
In a tweet, BJP's Amit Malviya had even questioned the need for the confidence motion. "Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise and education scams, somehow obfuscate truth. There is no threat to Kejriwal’s Govt. Question is - will media relent or wilt under pressure of ad money? (sic)" he wrote.
However, even after the BJP members left, and Kejriwal had delivered his speech, the assembly was briefly disrupted as one of the AAP leaders made allegations against the lieutenant governor amid row with Centre.
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
