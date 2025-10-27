Traffic advisory issued for Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: Routes to avoid

Heavy traffic is expected around major Chhath Puja sites in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer, and Western Delhi. Roads likely to be affected include M.B. Road (from Lal Kuan to Tughalkabad Extension), Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road, and Road No. 13.

Delhi Police have announced special traffic arrangements in view of Chhath Puja 2025, which will be celebrated across the city from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Authorities have warned commuters of heavy congestion near major ponds and urged residents to plan their travel accordingly.

List of affected areas Diversions will be in place in key areas such as Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar, and Khajuri Khas. In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park between 5 PM and 7 PM on October 27 and 5 AM to 7 AM on October 28.

In Gandhi Nagar, Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed during the same timings, with traffic diverted via Disused Canal Road.

In Khajuri Khas, vehicles towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar towards Old Wazirabad Road, while traffic from Sonia Vihar Border will be redirected via MCD Toll to Sabhapur Village.

Authorities have urged commuters to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reduce congestion. Roadside parking is discouraged, and vehicles should be parked only in designated lots.

The public has also been advised to report any suspicious objects or individuals to the nearest police personnel immediately.

Heavy congestion expected near major ponds Major ponds across North-West/Outer and Western Delhi are expected to witness large gatherings of devotees. For example, Bhalswa Lake may see 150,000–200,000 devotees, while Munak Nehar near Hanuman Mandir in Bawana could host 12,000–15,000 visitors. Other key sites include Jheelwala Park, Ram Lila Maidan Jahangir Puri, and Surya Upasana Park in Dabri.

Police have stressed that normal traffic flow will be affected during the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Commuters have been advised to leave early and plan their routes carefully.