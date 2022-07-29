Children to form largest Tricolour in Delhi on August 4

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that 50,000 students of government schools will stand together in the national Capital to form the largest Tricolour ever on August 4 to mark the beginning of the celebrations for the 75th Independence Day.

The event will be organised in Burari grounds and aims to set a world record for the largest human flag, a Delhi government official said. The government has not shared how the children will be selected.

“Every citizen will be filled with deshbhakti (patriotism) as India celebrates its 75th year of independence. On August 4, thousands of children will congregate in Delhi to form the largest Tricolour in the history of the world,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has nearly completed the installation of 500 high-mast national flags (115 foot-tall each) at different spots in the capital--497 have already been installed while the remaining three are likely to be installed before August 15.

“As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Kejriwal government has planned to install 115 -foot-tall Tricolors at 500 spots across the city. Till now 497 high mast poles have already been installed and other places will be covered before August 15,” said a Delhi government official.

People of the country must pledge to make India the number one country of the world, Kejriwal said.

“It has been 75 years since independence, so many countries have surpassed us. Why are we left behind? God has blessed India with abundance of rivers, mineral ores, mountains, herbs, crops, oceans and seas. Indians are the smartest and most hardworking in the world, yet why do we lag behind? If we leave the country at the mercy of these leaders and their parties, then we will stay behind the world for another 75 years. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, let us 130 crore Indians come together and pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation of the world. Seventy-five years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. The world’s smartest and hardest working people are Indians. Today, we all have to come together yet again to make India the greatest country of the world,” Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling Delhi and Punjab, said.

On August 15, 2021, the Delhi government marked Independence Day by unfurling the Tricolour on a 115-foot-tall pole in five locations. While Kejriwal unfurled the flag in East Kidwai Nagar, other Cabinet ministers unfurled it at Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Kalkaji and Dwarka. For the flag project the Delhi government provided ₹45 crore in the 2021-22 annual budget, and while launching the project, deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that the purpose of installing the national flags in Delhi was to instil a sense of patriotism among people.