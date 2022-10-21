Chinese woman in Delhi arrested for ‘anti-national activities’

The special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday said they arrested a Chinese woman for allegedly charges of “involving in anti-national activities” and staying in India as a Nepalese citizen. The foreign national was caught from Majnu Ka Tilla area in north Delhi in the afternoon. A Nepalese Citizen Certificate was found in her possession. She has been booked for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, cheating and forgery, the police said.

A senior special cell officer aware of the case said that the team received information that a Chinese woman named Cai Ruo, originally from Hainan province in China, has been involved in anti-national activities and was staying in India as a Nepalese citizen. The information was further developed and it was learnt that the suspect was living in north Delhi area. Several special cell sleuths launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.

“Around 1pm, one team found and detained the Chinese woman from Majnu Ka Tilla area. She initially tried to mislead the police by claiming to be Nepalese citizen. A Nepalese Citizen Certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from him. However, after verification from the Foreign Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), it was established that the suspect indeed was a Chinese nation,” said the officer.

The woman travelled to India in 2019 as a Chinese national on a Chinese passport. After verification and confirmation, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) 419, 420, 467 and 474, (all related for impersonation, cheating and forgery) and 14 Foreigners Act, at the special cell police station against her. She was arrested and now being interrogated in relation to her anti-national activities, the police said.

The special cell officers are also trying to find out how she got the Nepalese Citizen Certificate and who had been helping her during her stay in India for the past three years.

The officers did not categorically specify the kind of anti-national activities she was involved in and if she was part of any terrorist organisation or banned group.

Ends