Cinema hall licensing shifted from Delhi Police to revenue department

Clearance from Delhi Police to acquire licences for operating cinema halls and theatres will no longer be required, as lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena in a fresh directive shifted the authority to the Delhi government’s revenue department, officials said on Saturday. Cinema hall owners and industry insiders have largely welcomed the move. (PTI)

The order, issued on Friday, is aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the Capital by bringing accountability into regulatory processes.The change follows a series of reforms initiated by the LG in recent months, including a significant decision last month to divest the police of licensing powers for seven other business categories, including eateries, hotels, and guest houses.

The licensing of cinema halls and theatres, earlier governed under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 by the Delhi Police, will now fall under the purview of a district-level committee chaired by the concerned district magistrate (DM) or deputy commissioner (DC).

The committee will scrutinise applications and grant licences based on the technical and safety recommendations of a multidisciplinary team.

A senior official in the LG secretariat said that the committee will comprise the deputy commissioner of the respective Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zone, a structural engineering or building expert nominated by the secretary of the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), a fire safety expert nominated by the chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Service, an electrical systems expert nominated by the secretary of the government’s power department and a representative from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), nominated by the DC.

“LG Saxena has also issued firm instructions to the commissioner of Delhi Police, directing the Delhi Police to completely disengage from any matter related to licensing under the Cinematograph Act, with immediate effect. This direction marks a shift in the city’s licensing framework, removing the enforcement agency from regulatory functions and placing them under civil administrative control,” he said, asking not to be named.

Saxena in the order said that the “continuation of multiple authorities exercising the same power under Section 11 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is becoming a hindrance in achieving the goal of ease of doing business and increases compliance burden”.

The move ensures “minimum government and maximum governance”, as it does away with multiple licensing regimes. The order states that Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court have previously said that the “existing system of police granting licences should be abolished”.

In June, the LG, in a similar directive did away with the requisite of Delhi Police licensing clearance for seven other types of trades — hotel/motel/guest houses, all eating houses or restaurants, swimming pools, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks, and auditoriums in the Capital.

Trade confederations, industries and stakeholders welcomed the latest move, saying it is likely to simplify regulations and reduce multiple licensing and NoC burden.

Cinema hall owners and industry insiders have largely welcomed the move, describing it as a much-needed and long overdue reform. “For years, we were forced to approach multiple departments and go through protracted inspections, often confronted with conflicting directives,” said the manager of a leading multiplex chain, requesting anonymity. “Introducing a single-window system coordinated through the District Magistrate’s office brings much-needed clarity and predictability to the process,” the manager added.

“There have been repeated complaints from stakeholders, particularly from the hospitality and entertainment industries, about delays, corruption, and excessive scrutiny under the previous police-led regime,” the officer cited above said.

The restructured framework is also expected to bolster safety and compliance standards and by mandating input from subject matter experts in structural engineering, fire safety, and electrical systems, the licensing process will now emphasize technical soundness alongside regulatory approval.