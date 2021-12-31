City traffic police announce arrangements around India Gate

The traffic police on Thursday said elaborate traffic arrangements have been made in and around India Gate for regulation of both pedestrian as well as vehicular traffic for New Year. It also advised visitors to avoid India Gate as it has been closed for public due to the ongoing construction of Central Vista.

“Strict compliance of latest DDMA orders issued will be implemented according to which all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout Delhi,” said Vivek Kishore, joint commissioner of police (Traffic).

DMRC said that to ease crowding on New Year’s eve, exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed. In a statement on Thursday, the DMRC also urged people to travel only if it was “absolutely essential”.

“An 8 coach Metro train can generally carry about 2,400 passengers.. With present restrictions of 50% seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers. Therefore, an 8-coach train can now accommodate approximately 200 passengers only. This is less than 10% of a train’s normal capacity. Therefore, travel only if absolutely essential,”said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC.