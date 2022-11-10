Clarify stand on fee waivers for kids orphaned during Covid: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi high court has asked the Union and city governments to clarify their stand on the waiver of fees till Class 12 for children who lost their sole breadwinners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On November 4, justice Yashwant Varma noted that presently, the Delhi government circulars of May 13 and June 7 do not specifically deal with the subject of fees waiver.

In the circular dated May 13, heads of all the government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools in the national capital were directed to ensure that the students who have lost either or both their parents due to Covid-19 or any other reason are allowed to continue their studies without interruption.

Another circular dated June 7 directed the Deputy Directors of Education to take necessary action in accordance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court for ensuring continuity of education of children who had dropped out of school due to the loss of both or single parent. The authorities were directed to submit an action taken report within 7 days.

The court granted four weeks to the authorities to file their response and posted the matter for hearing on March 21, 2023.

The court’s order came on a plea by two minors, through their mother Yasmin Kataria, who had lost their 41-year-old father in the 21 deaths that took place at Jaipur Golden Hospital on April 23-24 last year, allegedly due to the lack of oxygen.

The plea by two minor siblings, through advocate Bharat Malhotra, has sought implementation of a scheme for compensation to families and children who have lost the sole bread earner during the 21 deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to the alleged shortage of oxygen.

The minors had also sought expeditious implementation of schemes for education for children like them, who were studying in private schools and lost the sole breadwinner of their family.