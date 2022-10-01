Class 10 student in Delhi stabbed to death by classmates

A 17-year-old Class 10 student was stabbed to death by seven juveniles, including three of his classmates, outside their school in northwest Delhi on Thursday, police said, adding they apprehended all the suspects.

Police said the boys used a switchblade, which one of them had bought from an online shopping portal about a year ago, to murder the victim.

Investigating officers, who asked not to be named, said the seven told police that the deceased teenager often bullied his classmates. Around 2-3 days before the murder, he had a minor scuffle with his two classmates.

“Of the seven juveniles, three study in the same school. The other four are not students. At least two of them have criminal cases, including a murder case, registered against them,” an investigating officer said, requesting anonymity.

Police said the control room received a call about a group of boys fighting outside a government school in Adarsh Nagar on Thursday afternoon. The caller also told police that one boy had been stabbed.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that police reached the spot and found the injured boy. The teenager, a resident of Burari, was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We registered a case of murder and started investigation. Our probe revealed that the teenager had a quarrel with the other boys in their school some days ago. The suspects wanted to take revenge and stabbed him on Thursday,” DCP Rangnani said.

The officer added that the seven juveniles who were hiding in Azadpur’s Lal Bagh area were apprehended within two hours of the murder. Police have recovered the knife.