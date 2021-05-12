Cloudy sky today, Delhi may experience light rain

The national Capital is likely to see a cloudy sky on Wednesday with the possibility of light rain as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.2°C, a notch below the season’s average, and the maximum temperature was 40.5°C, one notch above the normal for this time of the season.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved to satisfactory category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 96.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring center, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely on May 12 (Wednesday) and May 13 (Thursday). It may lead to an Isolated dust spike at a few locations for one or two hours. Better ventilation is forecasted for the next three days. Hence, AQI is forecasted to stay improved in the moderate to satisfactory category for the next three days. Rabi crop burning induced fire counts in north India are high in Punjab but its influence is low in Delhi air as usual due to unfavourable summer meteorological factors and unfavourable transport winds.”