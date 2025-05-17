Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday set a May 31 deadline for completing the desilting of city drains as the government steps up monsoon preparedness efforts. Chairing a review meeting with minister Parvesh Verma and irrigation and flood control officials on Friday, she stressed the need for proper and eco-friendly disposal of silt removed during the process. CM fixes May 31 deadline for de-silting work in Delhi

Desilting is key to preventing urban flooding during the monsoon, as clogged drains obstruct the natural flow of rainwater. Areas such as Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur underpass, the stretch of Ring Road opposite the WHO building, and the Zakhira Flyover have long faced waterlogging during heavy rain. The monsoon typically hits Delhi by late June.

So far, 66.29% of the desilting work has been completed. To speed up operations, 66 machines—including draglines, hydraulic excavators, water masters, trash skimmers, and weed harvesters—are currently deployed to remove silt, waste, and aquatic weeds, according to a statement from the CM’s office.

The CM directed that desilting and construction of Q-nets be completed on a war footing, and urged officials to intensify the removal of floating materials and obstructions from drains.

To manage waterlogging, 190 pumps have been deployed across the city—40 at permanent stations, 106 temporary, and 44 mobile units that can be dispatched as needed. Officials have been instructed to regularly check pump efficiency and ensure advance preparations in flood-prone areas.

The CM also reviewed plans to construct roads along both sides of the Najafgarh drain. A 5.94km two-lane road will be built from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, and a 54.83km stretch from Chhawla Bridge to Basai Darapur Bridge. The project will include greenery, toilets, boundary walls, and signage.

“This project will not only strengthen Delhi’s infrastructure but also aid environmental conservation and improve quality of life,” Gupta said, directing officials to begin work at the earliest.

Gupta also announced that the government will also develop a 50-acre “Atal Park” on government land in Uttam Nagar, which has faced repeated encroachment attempts.