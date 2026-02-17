CM Gupta lays foundation for ₹1,075-crore road, drainage projects in east Delhi

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately ₹1,075 crore to be carried out by the public works department (PWD) and the irrigation and flood control department in east Delhi. Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday. (HT Photo)

The PWD will begin work on strengthening and improving 236 roads at a cost of ₹782 crore, officials said. Once completed, these works will ensure smoother traffic flow and safer, more convenient travel for citizens. Five foot overbridges will be constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore, providing relief and safety to pedestrians, officials added.

Several key works are also being undertaken under the irrigation and flood control department. These include reconstruction of 10 drains, improvement of three drains, construction of 24 boundary walls, and construction of 18 roads and bridges. Approximately ₹272 crore will be spent on these projects, officials said, adding that upon completion, they will significantly improve rainwater drainage, reduce waterlogging and provide lasting relief to affected areas.

CM Gupta said residents of the trans-Yamuna region have long awaited proper development of their lanes, drains and roads. The foundation laying for projects worth nearly ₹1,075 crore marks a historic step towards ending that prolonged wait, she said.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, she said that if after years in power, fundamental issues such as broken roads, open drains and inadequate schools and hospitals persist, that clearly reflects administrative failure. The present government believes in delivering results, not politics, she said, adding no part of Delhi will remain deprived of development.

She emphasised that eliminating the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna remains a key priority, and that development will be ensured uniformly across the entire city.