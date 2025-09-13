CM Gupta reviews South Delhi works, allocates funds, flags coordination

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a review meeting with South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, local MLAs, councillors and senior government officials, directing them to expedite development works in the constituency and ensure better coordination between elected representatives and officers. The CM said no proposal from elected reps will be blocked; projects on water, drains, roads and parks must be resolved on priority through a uniform SOP. (@gupta_rekhaX/ANI Photo)

Gupta assured people that no proposal recommended by elected representatives would be blocked, and that the government would prioritise every essential project.

“No delay or laxity in the execution of development projects in the capital will be tolerated. All works must be carried out strictly in line with a uniform Standard Operating Procedure. Departmental officers have been instructed to prepare progress reports on pending works within a week and upload them on the chief minister’s e-portal. Henceforth, all works will be processed through the e-file system,” she said.

The Delhi chief minister also noted that in nearly every Assembly constituency, funds ranging from ₹10 crore to ₹16 crore have already been allocated to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for local projects.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri said Gupta approved approximately ₹2,000 crore for development projects. “She assured that there will be no shortage of budget for South Delhi’s development. All elected representatives expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi will become a world-class city,” Bidhuri later posted on X.

To ensure smoother implementation, Gupta appointed Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as minister-in-charge for the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

CM also announced that the Delhi government will observe Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) from 17 September to 2 October, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this period, health camps, donation drives and cleanliness campaigns will be organised across the city.