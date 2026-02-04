CM Gupta takes charge of Old Delhi redevelopment as SRDC chief

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assumed direct charge of the redevelopment of Old Delhi after being appointed chairperson of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, signalling renewed focus on the conservation and planned rejuvenation of the historic walled city. Government eyes better coordination among civic agencies, sewerage overhaul and basic amenities, with BJP earmarking ₹100 crore for Chandni Chowk. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Orders appointing Gupta as SRDC chairperson were issued from Lok Niwas on Tuesday. Following the decision, the chief minister said the government would prioritise the comprehensive redevelopment of Old Delhi while ensuring protection of its architectural and cultural heritage.

“Reviving the historical and cultural glory of Old Delhi, the Walled City, is a key commitment of our government. Shahjahanabad is not merely a locality but a living symbol of Delhi’s rich history and cultural legacy,” Gupta said.

Officials said several projects earlier prepared by the SRDC will now be reviewed afresh. These include the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, the Jama Masjid area, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, and beautification of the road stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate.

According to officials, the move aims to fast track long pending projects and improve coordination among civic and infrastructure agencies operating in the densely populated area. Gupta said the redevelopment drive would balance heritage conservation with civic infrastructure upgrades, adding that Old Delhi would be developed into an attractive tourism hub through the SRDC.

Officials said overhead electrical wires crisscrossing narrow lanes would be taken underground to improve safety and enhance the visual appeal of the area. “A comprehensive traffic management plan will be prepared to address congestion in busy markets,” Gupta said, adding that multi level parking facilities would also be created to ease pressure on road space.

Noting balanced development, the chief minister said the government would ensure that upgradation does not compromise the area’s historic character. “Along with the conservation of historic havelis, katras and koochas, these areas will also be upgraded. Old Delhi has remained deprived of the desired level of development and basic civic amenities in recent years,” she said.

Officials also flagged gaps in basic amenities, including road construction, repair of internal lanes, sewerage overhaul, uninterrupted drinking water supply, cleanliness and sanitation. The SRDC was constituted on May 1, 2008, to coordinate redevelopment and conservation efforts among agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, public works department, and tourism department. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced an allocation of ₹100 crore to transform Chandni Chowk into Delhi’s first model marketplace.