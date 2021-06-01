CM inaugurates walk-in vaccine centre at ITO for journalists, their families

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a free walk-in vaccination centre for journalists and their families at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, ITO.

The newly launched facility will vaccinate journalists and their families in both age classifications eligible -- in the 18-45 years category as well as those above 45 years old.

“This vaccination centre has been specially started to vaccinate journalists and their families. I am happy that this facility has been launched and the demands of the journalists have been met. This facility will vaccinate journalists and their families of both age groups, 18-45 years and 45+ years. Vaccination is the need of the hour, to protect yourself from coronavirus. I appeal to all the journalists to come here and get themselves vaccinated for free,” Kejriwal told reporters after inaugurating the vaccination centre.

The chief minister said some teething issues in a few centres will be resolved soon.

“We will rectify whatever issues the people are facing. I observed that the portal was facing some issues today. We are working towards resolving those and all the other issues, based on the feedback we receive from the people,” he said.